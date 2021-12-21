Subscribe
Malaysia introduces 20-year jail sentence for online pirates

Malaysia has passed amendments to its Copyright Act that outlines harsher punishments for illegal streaming pirates.

The country’s House of Representatives, the Dewan Rakyat, passed a bill that could strike those that offer piracy services with up to 20-year sentences, reported TorrentFreak.

The Copyright Amendment Bill 2021, also known as Act 332, looks to close gaps in existing copyright law to better target illegal streaming activities.

Specifically, the bill targets the manufacturing, importing, selling, distributing or offering of any “streaming technology” to the public.

The bill defines “streaming technology” as computer programs, devices or components which result in the infringement of copyrighted work.

Those that engage in these activities that prejudicially impact copyright owners could be liable for a fine of up to RM200,000 (approximately $47,000) alongside the 20-year sentence. Act 332 also specifically highlights that corporations may be indicted alongside individuals if they are found to have facilitated the piracy.

Speaking to the Malaysian press, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said: “Act 332 is amended to ensure copyright laws provide more efficient and effective protection in line with current demands and to fulfil the needs of the business community and stakeholders.

“In addition, copyright laws need to be improved periodically in tandem with the development of copyright protection and in accordance with provisions in international agreements.”

Malaysia had previously flagged that piracy was a serious problem for the country in a report submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in March.

The report also highlighted that there was the nation’s legal framework was “in need of revision” in order to more efficiently crackdown on illicit streaming piracy.

