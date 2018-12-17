Subscribe
georgeclerk-istockphoto-com-lego--2
17 December 2018Copyright

Lego takes on toy company over ‘infringing’ figurines

Lego Group has accused competitor  Zuru of trademark, copyright, design patent, and trade dress infringement in a 57-page  complaint filed at the US District Court for the District of Connecticut on Thursday, December 13.

The suit explained that in 1978, Lego introduced its Minifigure figurine and, in the US, more than 120 million have been sold since. The figurine is protected by “numerous” copyright registrations, including VA0000655230 and VA0000655104, which cover the 3D sculpture.

Lego said that it displays the copyright symbol (©) on its product packaging.

The Danish company also owns trademarks covering the Minifigure figurine, including 4,903,968 for the figurine’s design.

However, according to Lego, Zuru—which was founded in New Zealand in 2004—sells figurines which are “confusingly, strikingly and substantially similar to the overall look and feel of the Lego Minifigure figurine”.

Zuru’s Max Build More 15 Max figure sets are advertised for sale on Zuru’s e-commerce website, as well as on  https://buildtothemax.zuru.com and third-party sites. The disputed products are also sold in Walmart’s retail locations for $12.97, Lego said, and became available around October 2018.

“Zuru’s infringing figurines are unauthorised reproductions of the Lego Group’s copyrights and trademarks including the Minifigure copyrights and Minifigure trademarks,” the complaint said.

Also in the suit, Lego accused Zuru of infringing four design patents relating to building blocks.

The Danish company owns a number of design patents relating to the iconic blocks, including D701,923S, called ‘Building Block From A Toy Building Set’, and D641,053S, which covers a step-building block.

Lego also asserted a number of trademarks related to its building blocks and stylisation.

Zuru’s Max Build More Building Bricks Value Set (759 Bricks), Max Build More Building Bricks Value Set (253 Bricks), and the Max Build More Building Bricks Accessories and Wheels Value Set (250 Pieces) were listed as infringing products.

Lego also accused Zuru of infringing its Friends line of toys.

The series of miniature figurines, which were introduced in 2012, are both copyright- and trademark-protected. Zuru allegedly infringes Lego’s Friends IP by using similar imaging on its Mayka Toy Block Tape packaging.

Lego said that Mayka Toy Block Tape is sold directly by Zuru, as well as via Amazon, and in-store at Target.

Finally, Lego claimed that Zuru has adopted an identical colour scheme—red, yellow, black, and white—to that of Lego’s trade dress, and this confusingly similar colour scheme is used in conjunction with the disputed products.

Lego has asked the court to order injunctive relief, the destruction of all infringing materials/products, actual damages, Zuru’s profits, and reasonable attorneys’ fees.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Kilpatrick Townsend strengthens IP team

Lush loses trademark battle with food manufacturer

‘Only Fools and Horses’ tribute in copyright dispute

India seeks to expedite women’s patent applications

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Lego scores another copyright victory in China
6 November 2018   The Guangzhou Yuexiu District Court in China yesterday found that four companies infringed Lego’s copyright, in another IP win for the Denmark-based toy maker.
Trademarks
Lego shape trademark is valid, says European court
16 June 2015   The EU’s General Court has ruled that Lego’s Community trademark covering the shape of its mini figures is valid, despite claims that it has a technical function.
Patents
Toy giant ordered to pay costs after UK disclosure fail
21 July 2022   Doll maker accused of missing 1m documents | IP dispute delayed by four years | UK company sues after rival ‘forced’ toy stores not to sell similar products.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown