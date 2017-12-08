Lego secures copyright win in China

Denmark-based Lego has secured a copyright victory in China against two companies that had been manufacturing and selling toys that were “almost identical” to Lego’s products.

Lego announced the win yesterday, December 7, stating that the goods sold by the Chinese companies, branded ‘Bela’, had infringed Lego’s Friends range of toys.

The Shantou Intermediate People’s Court made the ruling, which also found that the manufacture and sale of the infringing products constituted acts of unfair competition.

Lego said this was the first time it has filed and won an anti-unfair competition case against imitators in China.

The decisions came into effect in November.

The court ordered the two Chinese companies to stop copying the packaging and logos of Lego products.

It also found that Lego was protected under anti-unfair competition laws for the “distinctive and unique” appearance of certain decorative aspects of its packaging.

Peter Thorslund Kjær, vice president of legal affairs at Lego, said: “We are pleased with the ruling by the Shantou Intermediate People’s Court, which we see as a strong indication of the continued focus on proper IP protection and enforcement by the Chinese courts and responsible authorities.”

He added that the focus is important for the continued development of a “favourable business environment” for companies operating in the Chinese market.

Last week, Mette Andersen, corporate counsel at Lego System, Lego’s main line of building elements and minifigures, spoke at INTA’s Brand Authenticity Conference on the future of 3D printing.

