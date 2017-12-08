Subscribe
georgeclerk-istockphoto-com-lego--2
8 December 2017Copyright

Lego secures copyright win in China

Denmark-based Lego has secured a copyright victory in China against two companies that had been manufacturing and selling toys that were “almost identical” to Lego’s products.

Lego announced the win yesterday, December 7, stating that the goods sold by the Chinese companies, branded ‘Bela’, had infringed Lego’s Friends range of toys.

The Shantou Intermediate People’s Court made the ruling, which also found that the manufacture and sale of the infringing products constituted acts of unfair competition.

Lego said this was the first time it has filed and won an anti-unfair competition case against imitators in China.

The decisions came into effect in November.

The court ordered the two Chinese companies to stop copying the packaging and logos of Lego products.

It also found that Lego was protected under anti-unfair competition laws for the “distinctive and unique” appearance of certain decorative aspects of its packaging.

Peter Thorslund Kjær, vice president of legal affairs at Lego, said: “We are pleased with the ruling by the Shantou Intermediate People’s Court, which we see as a strong indication of the continued focus on proper IP protection and enforcement by the Chinese courts and responsible authorities.”

He added that the focus is important for the continued development of a “favourable business environment” for companies operating in the Chinese market.

Last week, Mette Andersen, corporate counsel at Lego System, Lego’s main line of building elements and minifigures, spoke at INTA’s Brand Authenticity Conference on the future of 3D printing.

Complete our  Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.

Today’s top stories:

Man behind ‘Street Fighter’ game suffers blow in wine trademark bid

Colgate’s ‘360°’ trademark brushed aside by General Court

UPC legislation takes step closer to approval in the UK

Federal Circuit steers patent case back to court

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Lego scores another copyright victory in China
6 November 2018   The Guangzhou Yuexiu District Court in China yesterday found that four companies infringed Lego’s copyright, in another IP win for the Denmark-based toy maker.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy