Lana Del Rey confirms Radiohead lawsuit

Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has responded to claims that she is being sued by English rock band Radiohead.

Taking to Twitter, Del Rey admitted that she is being sued by Radiohead due to similarities between her 2017 song “ Get Free” and the 1993 song “ Creep” by Radiohead.

“It’s true about the lawsuit,” the singer shared with her Twitter followers. “Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by ‘Creep’, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing—I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.”

Perhaps ironically, as pointed out in UK music publication NME, songwriters Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood successfully sued Radiohead for copyright infringement over the same song. They claimed that “Creep” was similar to the 1970s song “ The Air That I Breathe”, sung by The Hollies.

As a result, Radiohead’s “Pablo Honey” album now credits Hammond and Hazlewood as “Creep” co-writers, allowing them to take a split of the royalties.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

TTAB celebrates 60th birthday Youtube white noise video hit by five copyright claims Make up artist smacks LVMH company with lip lawsuit Simmons & Simmons launches patent prosecution practice Record number of invention patent applications in China

Complete our Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.