21 July 2016
Copyright

KickAssTorrents founder arrested for copyright infringement

The founder of torrent website KickAssTorrents (KAT) has been arrested and charged with copyright infringement and money laundering.

Artem Vaulin was arrested in Poland by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), which has requested his extradition.

The arrest concerns a criminal complaint made by the US government at the US District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division earlier this month.

Assistant attorney general Leslie Caldwell of the justice department’s criminal division said: “Vaulin is charged with running today’s most visited illegal file-sharing website, responsible for unlawfully distributing well over $1 billion of copyrighted materials.”

She added: “His arrest demonstrates again that cybercriminals can run, but they cannot hide from justice.”

This story was first published on  TBO.

article
Torrent sites do not breach copyright, say KAT lawyers
19 October 2016   Lawyers representing the alleged founder of streaming website KickAss Torrents have said in a motion to dismiss a lawsuit that “torrent sites do not violate criminal copyright laws”.


