Subscribe
alengo
7 August 2017Copyright

KickAss properly charged with copyright infringement, says US judge

The alleged founder of streaming website KickAss Torrents (KAT) has been properly charged with criminal copyright infringement, a US judge has said.

In October last year, lawyers representing Artem Vaulin claimed that “torrent sites do not violate criminal copyright laws”, in a motion to dismiss a lawsuit.

Vaulin was arrested in Poland by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) for criminal copyright infringement in July 2016.

The DoJ also seized domain names associated with the KAT website.

In the lawsuit brought against Vaulin, the DoJ alleged he had acted with “specified unlawful activity of conspiracy to commit criminal copyright infringement” between November 2008 and July 8, 2016.

Ira Rothken, founder of the Rothken Law Firm, and Theodore Poulos, attorney at Cotsirilos Tighe, Streicker, Poulos & Campbell, said in the motion to dismiss that “the case involves an untested theory of first impression for purported criminal liability”.

The motion added that “KAT is nothing more than a search engine, no different in any material from Google”, because the website is “devoid of content files”.

The DoJ hit back, claiming that Vaulin had downplayed the significance of the torrent site, adding that for Vaulin to claim immunity from prosecution because he earned money by directing users to download infringing content from other users is “much like a drug broker claiming immunity because he never touched the drugs”.

Sister site TBO reported in November that Vaulin had filed his response stating that the government’s failure to allege “even a single copyrighted work uploaded, stored, or downloaded to/from such ‘direct download sites’” is fatal to the indictment.

On Friday, August 4, US District Judge John Lee handed down a memorandum opinion and order denying Vaulin’s motion to dismiss the indictment.

Lee found that the fugitive disentitlement doctrine, which provides that a court may dismiss a request for relief where the party seeking relief is a fugitive, applied in this case.

“Vaulin is correct that, as a general matter, the Copyright Act does not apply extraterritorially to reach acts of infringement that occur entirely abroad,” said Lee.

However, he added that the “core theory underlying the indictment is that Vaulin aided, abetted, and conspired with users of his network to commit criminal copyright infringement in the US”.

Vaulin had also argued that video streaming cannot be prosecuted as a felony and that there is no crime of making a torrent file available.

Lee disagreed, explaining that Vaulin’s argument “misunderstands the indictment” which “describes the torrent files merely as a means of obtaining the copyrighted movies and other media”.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Usain Bolt trademark portfolio suggests he’s not finished yet: lawyers

‘Monkey selfie’ case nears conclusion

Grey market sales can be criminal offence, says UK Supreme Court

Federal Circuit grinds up blender patent

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Torrent sites do not breach copyright, say KAT lawyers
19 October 2016   Lawyers representing the alleged founder of streaming website KickAss Torrents have said in a motion to dismiss a lawsuit that “torrent sites do not violate criminal copyright laws”.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones