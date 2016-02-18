Justin Timberlake and Will.i.am face copyright claim

Justin Timberlake and Will.i.am have been sued for copyright infringement by the sister of the late Grammy Award-winning artist Perry Kibble.

Kibble’s sister Janis McQuinton has claimed that Timberlake’s 2006 song “Damn Girl” copied the “melody, hook, rhythm, and harmony” of her brother’s 1969 track “A New Day is Here At Last”.

Will.i.am, real name Will Adams, who collaborated with Timberlake on the song, and Sony have also been named as defendants, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday, February 17 by music publisher PK Music Performance, which is owned by McQuinton.

Kibble was known for his part in the 1970s band A Taste of Honey. He wrote “A New Day is Here At Last” in 1969. The song was performed by singer J.C. Davis.

The copyright to the track was transferred to McQuinton after Kibble died in 1999 and in 2015 she assigned her ownership to PK.

PK is seeking damages and an injunction preventing artists from reproducing, distributing, and performing “Damn Girl”.

Last year, Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams lost out in a copyright battle with the family of late soul singer Marvin Gaye.

Gaye’s family successfully complained that Thicke and Williams’s 2013 song “Blurred Lines” infringed the copyright of Gaye’s 1977 song “Got to Give It Up”. The family was awarded $7.3 million.