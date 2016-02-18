Subscribe
antonio-scorza-shutterstock-com
18 February 2016Copyright

Justin Timberlake and Will.i.am face copyright claim

Justin Timberlake and Will.i.am have been sued for copyright infringement by the sister of the late Grammy Award-winning artist Perry Kibble.

Kibble’s sister Janis McQuinton has claimed that Timberlake’s 2006 song “Damn Girl” copied the “melody, hook, rhythm, and harmony” of her brother’s 1969 track “A New Day is Here At Last”.

Will.i.am, real name Will Adams, who collaborated with Timberlake on the song, and Sony have also been named as defendants,  The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The complaint was filed on Wednesday, February 17 by music publisher PK Music Performance, which is owned by McQuinton.

Kibble was known for his part in the 1970s band A Taste of Honey. He wrote “A New Day is Here At Last” in 1969. The song was performed by singer J.C. Davis.

The copyright to the track was transferred to McQuinton after Kibble died in 1999 and in 2015 she assigned her ownership to PK.

PK is seeking damages and an injunction preventing artists from reproducing, distributing, and performing “Damn Girl”.

Last year, Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams lost out in a copyright battle with the family of late soul singer Marvin Gaye.

Gaye’s family successfully complained that Thicke and Williams’s 2013 song “Blurred Lines” infringed the copyright of Gaye’s 1977 song “Got to Give It Up”. The family was awarded $7.3 million.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright