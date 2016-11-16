Subscribe
tinseltown-shutterstock-com-bieber-
16 November 2016Copyright

Justin Bieber copyright dispute should be dismissed, says judge

A judge has recommended that a $10 million copyright claim against Justin Bieber and Usher centring on the song “Somebody to Love” should be dismissed.

On Monday, November 14, Judge Douglas Miller at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Norfolk Division said that the two celebrities should be granted summary judgment of the case.

Last June, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit revived the claim, filed by musician Devlin Copeland, after ruling that versions of Bieber’s and Usher’s song “Somebody to Love” could be intrinsically similar to Copeland’s, which has the same name.

The court held that a Virginia district court had incorrectly refused to hear Copeland’s claim that three versions of the track infringed his copyright.

According to the Fourth Circuit, the choruses of Copeland’s and Usher’s and Bieber’s songs are “similar enough” and that a “reasonable jury could find the songs intrinsically similar”.

WIPR previously reported that the case was sent back to the district court. But now, it seems that Copeland may again fail to persuade the court that there has been infringement.

“After reviewing the factual record to date and in light of recently excluded expert testimony, the undersigned finds that there is no genuine issue of material fact as to whether defendants had timely access to plaintiffs’ music or whether the works in question are sufficiently similar to create a jury issue as to copying,” said Miller.

He added that despite Copeland’s arguments “that the ambiguity in the factual record allows for an inference of timely access”, his evidence has not created a dispute over whether the defendants’ had access to Copeland’s song before recording their own final demo.

According to Miller, the two songs “do not share sufficient common elements to be strikingly similar”.

“In fact, the songs are largely dissimilar, being related only in a few words of the lyric found in the chorus, or hook of both,” said Miller.

He explained that the songs do share some elements, and that the Fourth Circuit noted these similarities “could be apparent to the general audience” and may, in appropriate cases, be the basis for a finding of substantial similarity.

However, these similarities are not original, according to Miller, with the most obvious similarity between the two songs being the lyric in the chorus, “somebody to love”.

He added that an expert’s report “establishes that this short, commonly used phrase is generic, commonly used, and therefore not subject to copyright protection”.

In fact, he said, the phrase has been used as a song title in more than 130 licensed musical works.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Can you beliebe it? US court revives Justin Bieber copyright dispute
19 June 2015   A US appeals court has revived a copyright lawsuit filed against Justin Bieber and Usher after ruling that their versions of the song “Somebody to Love” could be intrinsically similar to the original.
Copyright
Justin Bieber $10 million copyright dispute dismissed
9 January 2017   A US district judge has dismissed a long-running copyright dispute concerning music artists Justin Bieber and Usher, centring on their hit song “Somebody to Love”.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation