Subscribe
nigelspiers-shutterstock-com-jersey-boys-
1 December 2016Copyright

‘Jersey Boys’ musical infringes author’s copyright, says jury

A jury has ruled that the musical “Jersey Boys” infringed the copyright of a late author who wrote an autobiography of a band member featured in the musical.

Donna Corbello is the widow of Rex Woodward, who wrote an unpublished autobiography of Tommy DeVito, a member of The Four Seasons. She sued DeVito in 2007 at the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Beaumont Division for copyright infringement.

The Four Seasons, a rock and pop band who were popular in the 1960s and 1970s, were formed by lead singer Frankie Valli and keyboardist and tenor vocalist Bob Gaudio. “Jersey Boys” chronicled The Four Seasons’ early days.

In 1981, Woodward wrote an article called “The Four Seasons A Lesson in Survival”, which was published in magazine Goldmine, aimed at the collectors market for records.

Seven years later Woodward interviewed DeVito, who allegedly told “the true story” of the band, a story which had been unaccounted for years.

An agreement was reached between DeVito and Woodward for him to write an autobiography, and a letter of agreement was sent by Woodward in December 1988.

By 1990, Woodward had almost completed the work, called “Tommy DeVito—Then and Now”, and obtained a copyright registration from the US Copyright Office in 1991. He died that same year.

Corbello inherited the rights to the novel.

In 2005, “Jersey Boys” opened on Broadway.

According to the 2007 suit, Corbello argued that the musical infringed Woodward’s unpublished novel.

She asked for damages exceeding $5 million, consequential damages, attorneys’ fees and costs for bringing the action.

In 2011, the case moved to the US District Court for the District of Nevada, which ordered that Corbello’s summary judgment was granted in part and denied in part.

The court denied summary judgment on the 12th cause of action (covering a licence), and granted in part the 13th cause (covering a sub-licence). It denied summary judgment to the defendants.

In the suit, Corbello argued that DeVito had granted an “exclusive, perpetual, worldwide” licence to use and adapt certain materials, including his biographies, to create a musical based on the life of the band.

Additionally, defendants Marshall Brickman and Eric Elice, who wrote the book for the “Jersey Boys” musical, allegedly relied in part on an “unpublished autobiography by DeVito” when they created the libretto (text) for the musical.

In 2013, Corbello appealed against the decision at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which reversed the district court’s summary judgment, vacated the court’s assessment of costs, and remanded the case for further proceedings.

The Ninth Circuit said that the district court’s summary judgment on the ground of implied licence was inappropriate.

A jury at the Nevada court said on Monday, November 28 that DeVito did not grant the defendants an implied licence to use the unpublished autobiography in the creation of “Jersey Boys” and that the play infringed Corbello’s copyright.

A spokesperson told WIPR that no-one from Dodgers Theatricals, the producer of the musical, Jersey Boys London or Amanda Malpass PR is available to comment on the ruling.

Gregory Guillot, president of Gregory H Guillot, and Robert McKirgan, partner at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, spoke on behalf of Corbello and said: “We are pleased with the verdict, and look forward to the next phase of the trial, which will assess damages for the defendants’ infringement.”

Counsel acting for DeVito have made public statements saying that they will appeal against the verdict, and cited "alleged inconsistencies in rulings and errors in jury instructions". They added that Corbello is "seeking ownership of historical facts and events".

Guillot and McKirgan have not commented on these allegations, other than to say that the lawsuit is not based on the retelling of unprotected historical facts, but instead arose from the "Jersey Boys" writers’ copying of protected expression directly from Woodward’s unpublished work and the unlawful use of its characterisations and accounts for the play, according to a press release obtained by WIPR.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation