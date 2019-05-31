Subscribe
shutterstock_1032518701-tk-kurikawa
31 May 2019

Japanese court backs Nintendo in ‘Mario Kart’ dispute

A Japanese court has found in favour of Nintendo in trademark litigation brought by the video game maker against a “Mario Kart”-inspired go-karting rental company.

In a statement issued yesterday, May 30, Nintendo said Japan’s Intellectual Property High Court had issued an interim judgement that MariCar’s practices constitute unfair competition.

Nintendo’s “Mario Kart” is a series of go-kart style racing video games which incorporates characters from the company’s “Super Mario” universe.

According to Nintendo, the IP court found that MariCar had infringed Nintendo’s trademarks ‘Mario Kart’ and ‘Mario KART’ in the advertisement of its services.

MariCar rents out go-karts in Tokyo with riders being given a character costume from Nintendo’s “Mario Kart” series, such as Mario, Luigi, or Princess Peach.

Additionally, the court recognised that certain Nintendo characters, such as Mario, are world famous indications of the Nintendo brand, and MariCar’s use of such characters was unlawful.

Nintendo said that proceedings will continue as the court will now make a decision on the amount of damages to be awarded for the infringement.

“We will continue to take necessary measures against infringements of our brand in order to protect our valuable IP that we have built up over the years,” Nintendo said (in a translated press release).

The dispute dates to February 2017, when Nintendo filed a complaint against MariCar at the Tokyo District Court.

In September 2018, the court ordered MariCar to stop using the likeness of “Mario Kart” characters in its business, but, as reported by WIPR in October that year, MariCar continued to do so.

Today's top stories:

English court imposes prison sentence in Juul TM case

US senators release draft bill to reform section 101

US Copyright Office approves two NBA logos, but denies another

More on this story

Copyright
Mario-themed karting continues despite Nintendo copyright win
19 October 2018   It’s business as usual for a Mario Kart-inspired go-karting rental company, despite Nintendo having recently secured a copyright judgment against it.
Copyright
Nintendo puts brakes on Tokyo ‘Mario Kart’ experience
31 January 2020   Japan's highest IP court has ordered a “Mario Kart”-inspired go-kart rental company, which allows costume-wearing riders to go-kart around Tokyo, to pay a ¥50 million fine for infringing on Nintendo’s IP rights.


