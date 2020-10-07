Subscribe
7 October 2020

ISP rejects Universal, RIAA’s ‘flimsy’ copyright claims

A US internet service provider (ISP) is fighting back against music copyright owners’ infringement accusations with counterclaims over the music industry’s “fraudulent business practices”.

In a brief filed at the US District Court for the District of New Jersey this week, RCN denied liability in a lawsuit brought by Universal Music and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In the complaint, Universal and the RIAA accused RCN of enabling music piracy by its customers. The label and recording association brought the case alongside copyright enforcement company Rightscorp.

Music copyright owners have previously proven successful in holding ISPs liable for their customers’ infringement. In June this year, a Virginia judge upheld a $1 billion copyright judgment in favour of Sony and Warner against Cox Communications.

RCN is looking to avoid a similar finding with new counterclaims filed against the plaintiffs, accusing them of failing to substantiate their liability accusations.

“RCN’s counterclaims are based on Rightscorp’s, the RIAA’s, and the record labels’ unfair and fraudulent business practices in generating and sending millions of unsupported emails accusing RCN’s customers of BitTorrent-based copyright infringement, while intentionally destroying the evidence necessary to determine whether any of those accusations were true,” the ISP’s reply said.

According to RCN, the objective of the plaintiffs’ lawsuit is to “force ISPs to treat all copyright infringement accusations, no matter how flimsy, as legitimate”.

RCN said it had received “millions of emails” from Rightscorp notifying it of alleged infringement, but that none of these contained any evidence.

The plaintiffs argue that RCN’s failure to address notices of infringement render it liable for its customers’ piracy.

“In a sane world, only actual, verifiable evidence of copyright infringement would provide a sufficient basis for an ISP to terminate the internet access of a customer. But that is not the world the Record Labels and the RIAA want to live in,” the ISP replied.

RCN also accused RightsCorp of misleading the ISP’s customers in seeking settlement fees as low as $20.

“Rightscorp leads accused infringers to believe that a payment will conclusively resolve the matter, when in fact there may be other rights-holders who could still assert a copyright infringement claim based on the same alleged conduct,” said the brief.

More on this story

Copyright
Court upholds Cox $1bn piracy verdict
3 June 2020   A Virginian court has mostly rejected US internet service provider Cox Communications’ challenges to a ruling which would see the ISP pay $1 billion to major record labels.
Copyright
Cox calls $1.1 billion damages award ‘shockingly excessive’
3 February 2020   US internet service provider Cox Communications wants a new trial after it was ordered to pay $1.1 billion in damages to leading record labels including Universal for music copyright infringement.
Copyright
RIAA record labels in landmark win over Spinrilla
7 December 2020   Record companies backed by the Recording Industry Association of America have secured a legal victory against the hip hop mixtape service Spinrilla, which they had accused of copyright infringement on a massive scale.


