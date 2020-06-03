Subscribe
shutterstock_199039526-angkrit
3 June 2020CopyrightSarah Morgan

Court upholds Cox $1bn piracy verdict

A Virginian court has mostly rejected US internet service provider (ISP)  Cox Communications’ challenges to a ruling which would see the ISP pay $1 billion to major record labels.

Judge Liam O’Grady of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia yesterday, June 2, rejected Cox’s request for a new trial, but said that the number of musical works in the suit need to be recalculated.

In December last year,  Sony,  Warner and  Universal secured a $1 billion award of damages from Cox, after a jury found that the ISP wilfully allowed its customers to illegally download more than 10,000 musical works.

The jury found that Cox had infringed all 10,017 works, and assigned a value of $99,830.29 to each work, for a total of $1 billion.

The record companies had claimed that they had sent thousands of statutory infringement notices to Cox, advising the ISP of its subscribers’ “blatant and systematic use” of Cox’s service to illegally download, copy, and distribute copyright-protected music.

In February this year, Cox  claimed that the damages award was “shockingly excessive and unlawfully punitive” and that the $1.1 billion sum is far larger than every other judgment in copyright infringement suits.

“The award of $1 billion appears to be the largest award of statutory copyright damages in history. This is not by a matter of degree. It is the largest such award by a factor of eight,” Cox’s motion read.

In the motion, Cox requested the court to order either a new trial to determine damages, or reduce the sum it owes the record labels.

Yesterday, the court rejected Cox’s request for a new trial and dismissed Cox’s arguments that there was insufficient evidence at trial.

“There is nothing before the court to suggest that the per-work award is improper; the court cannot usurp the broad discretion afforded a statutory damages award simply because the case is no longer with the jury. There is no basis on which to disturb the reasonable findings of the jury, and, therefore, the court defers to the verdict rendered,” said O’Grady.

However, O’Grady did conclude that the number of songs involved in the lawsuit would need to be recalculated, as there may be multiple copyrights in one song (both a musical composition and a sound recording).

“Sony will almost certainly oppose the adjustment to the number of works in suit as a matter of law. If there are two copyrights incorporated into one work, plaintiffs might say, the jury may have weighted the award differently,” said O’Grady. “But these arguments fail, as they fly in the face of the very statutory discussion herein.”

Cox is tasked with calculating and proposing a new number of works within 60 days.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Stream-ripping responsible for ‘mammoth’ proportion of music piracy: study
16 September 2020   The usage of stream-ripping services—which allow users to illegally create permanent offline copies of streams from platforms—has dramatically increased between 2016 and 2019 in the UK, with YouTube being the most exploited legitimate service, according to a new study.
Copyright
ISP rejects Universal, RIAA’s ‘flimsy’ copyright claims
7 October 2020   A US internet service provider is fighting back against music copyright owners’ infringement accusations with counterclaims over the music industry’s “fraudulent business practices”.
Copyright
Court upholds $1bn copyright ruling against ISP Cox
18 January 2021   Internet service provider Cox Communications’ attempt to reduce a $1 billion award of damages for copyright infringement has failed, in a win for music companies including Sony, Universal, and Warner.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones