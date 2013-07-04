Subscribe
5 July 2013Copyright

Irish ISP closer to blocking Internet pirates

The Supreme Court in Ireland has paved the way for Internet Service Provider (ISP) Eircom to implement measures that could see copyright infringers barred from accessing the Internet.

The court has thrown out an appeal from the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) against a High Court ruling last year that deemed its objections unwarranted.

The DPC had claimed that the proposed measures, outlined by Eircom alongside four music companies, were in breach of privacy and data protection laws.

However, its claims were quashed by the court on July 2, which ruled there was “a complete absence of reasons” for such an appeal.

The court’s decision could pave the way for Eircom and its partners, EMI, Sony, Universal and Warner, to press ahead with the 'three strikes' plan that will see infringers given three warnings before possibly having their Internet access terminated.

But Gerard Kelly, associate at law firm Matheson Ormsby Prentice in Dublin, said there could still be further complications in pushing the proposals through.

“The Supreme Court expressly noted that for the purposes of the appeal it was not necessary to deal with the broader questions concerning the compatibility of such a regime with national and EU law,” he told WIPR.

“The Supreme Court indicated that another appeal would be looked at, and the door is still left open for such a challenge. There are issues such as the lack of an independent appeal process that is required under EU law to be considered.”

The 'three strikes' rule has been in the pipeline since 2009 but has attracted controversy for its seemingly harsh measures.

According to Kelly the measures are “more extreme” than other countries, but would be more effective at combatting the piracy problem.

He added: “Should it be implemented, it's not something that can be circumvented. It’s different to a simple blocking of websites, which is fairly easy to get around – in that respect it is more effective in dealing with online piracy.

“However, it is more extreme than the measures in force in other EU countries and even the voluntary process in the US, which is a six step order. Even then only mitigation comes into play – such as a slowing down of the service – rather than terminating customer accounts.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Irish ISP can continue blocking Internet pirates
18 July 2012   Ireland’s largest ISP, Eircom, can continue enforcing its ‘three-strike’ warning system for illegal downloading after the High Court overturned an order banning the scheme.
Copyright
Judge orders British ISPs to block The Pirate Bay
14 June 2012   The UK’s High Court ruled in April that six British ISPs must block their users from accessing The Pirate Bay, a website hosting links to, mainly, copyrighted content.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world