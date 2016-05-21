INTA 2016: A lawyer's guide to surviving the conference

In the build up to the International Trademark Association’s annual meeting in Orlando, David Bernstein of Debevoise & Plimpton gives his five tips for success at the conference.

1) Plan plan plan!

Schedule client meetings well in advance. With more than 10,000 practitioners from all around the world descending on Orlando, everyone will be looking to meet with clients, competitors, adversaries, co-counsel, opposing counsel, colleagues, and friends. Schedules will be full!

Don't be left out by waiting too late. Also, make sure you allot enough time to get around town as meetings are being scheduled all across Orlando—it will take more time than you expect to get from place to place.