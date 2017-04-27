Subscribe
House passes bill making register of copyrights a presidential pick

The US House of Representatives approved a bipartisan bill yesterday making the register of copyrights a presidential appointee.

The Register of Copyrights Selection and Accountability Act was approved by a vote of 378-48.

Back in March, WIPR reported that Bob Goodlatte, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and ranking member John Conyers had introduced the bill as part of a broader aim to modernise the US Copyright Office.

A selection panel made up of members of Congress and the librarian of Congress would be established, tasked with submitting to the President a list of at least three qualified individuals for consideration.

The President would then need to nominate one of the individuals before confirmation by the US Senate.

In October last year, Maria Pallante was removed from her role as register of copyrights. She was appointed as senior advisor for digital strategy at the Library of Congress, but she  refused the new role.

The bill also limits the register to a ten-year term, which is renewable by another Presidential nomination and Senate confirmation.

Goodlatte and Conyers issued a statement yesterday praising the bill’s approval.

According to the statement, the bill is one product of the House Judiciary Committee’s comprehensive review of the US’s copyright laws.

The review has been focused on ensuring US copyright laws keep pace in the digital age and has included much discussion on the merits of giving the Copyright Office more autonomy from the Library of Congress.

They said: “While this legislation represents an important first step in the Committee’s efforts to update our nation’s copyright laws, we remain committed to working with all members and stakeholders to take additional steps to ensure the US Copyright Office is modernised so that it functions efficiently and effectively for all Americans.”

