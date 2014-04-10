Subscribe
shutterstock-141487684-web
Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com
11 April 2014Copyright

Hollywood actress in image rights dispute

US actress Katherine Heigl has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against a chain of pharmacies accusing it of using her image without permission.

In a complaint, filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, the actress said she was photographed in New York carrying bags from the Duane Reade chain of pharmacy stores.

Heigl says the company tweeted the picture at her and that, despite her sending a cease-and-desist letter ordering the removal of the photograph, it continued to use the image for its own “commercial gain” on Twitter and Facebook.

She is seeking $6 million in damages.

“Love a quick #DuaneReade run? Even @KatieHeigl can't resist shopping #NYC's favourite drugstore,” the original tweet accompanying the picture said.

The photograph, which was taken from the Just Jared celebrity website, was then allegedly widely shared on Twitter and various other social media sites as well as the company’s official social media pages.

The 35-year-old has starred in films including Knocked Up and Life as We Know It.

“As a consequence of her work in the entertainment and philanthropic worlds, [Heigl] is a highly recognised celebrity… When plaintiff chooses to endorse a product or service, she is highly selective and well compensated,” the complaint, filed on April 9, said.

It added that the use of the image “improperly exploited plaintiff’s name and likeness, as a celebrity, for defendant's commercial advertising and purposes of trade, without authorisation.”

The complaint said Heigl intends to donate all proceeds from the lawsuit to The Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, which was established in 2008 after her brother was killed in a car accident.

“Duane Reade is liable for not less than $6 million in compensatory and … damages,” the complaint added.

Duane Reade Inc is yet to give a statement in response.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation