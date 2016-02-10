Subscribe
578foot-shutterstock-com-2
10 February 2016Copyright

'Historic result': Happy Birthday public domain deal agreed

Music publisher Warner/Chappell has agreed that “Happy Birthday to You” can enter the public domain and will pay out $14 million, in what has been described as a “historical result” by the film makers that brought the case.

Good Morning to You Productions submitted its settlement deal to the US District Court for the Central District of California on Monday, February 8. The deal will need to be signed off by Judge George King in a hearing scheduled for March 14.

The case stemmed from a class action lawsuit filed against Warner/Chappell in 2013 that said it was not the owner of the copyright to the lyrics in the popular song and had unfairly collected royalties.

Warner/Chappell had previously charged the film company $1,500 to use the song in a documentary.

But in September last year, Warner/Chappell lost its rights to the song after the California court ruled that another music publisher Clayton F Summy Company did not transfer the rights to the lyrics as part of a deal agreed in 1998.

Sisters Patty and Mildred Hill, the co-authors of the song around 100 years before in 1893, transferred the piano arrangements and melody to Clayton F Summy Company in 1935, but not the lyrics. Warner/Chappell bought Summy’s company in 1998 and has maintained ever since that it assumed the song’s copyright dating to 1935.

Following the September judgment, both parties agreed to settle the lawsuit.

The film makers said a ruling that the song can enter the public domain was a “historical result” and that it would not be worth taking a risk of further legal action.

“Plaintiffs have concluded that, notwithstanding their success in the action to this point, substantial risk remains that the song might not be declared in the public domain and the settlement class might recover far less than the settlement provides or nothing at all if the action were to continue,” the court document claimed.

The song was originally composed by the Kentucky-based Hill sisters under the name “Good Morning to All."

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
‘We Shall Overcome’ at centre of copyright row
14 April 2016   A team of film makers who are planning a documentary on the civil rights movement have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit centring on the movement’s unofficial anthem “We Shall Overcome”.
Copyright
US judge approves ‘Happy Birthday’ settlement
29 June 2016   A US judge has approved a settlement agreement centring on “Happy Birthday to You”, meaning the song can enter the public domain.
Copyright
‘Happy Birthday’ lawyers net $4m in attorneys’ fees
22 August 2016   The lawyers who succeeded in bringing “Happy Birthday to You” into the public domain following a copyright dispute over the lyrics have been awarded $4 million in fees.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation