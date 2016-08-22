Subscribe
ruth-black-shutterstock-com-happy-b-day-
22 August 2016Copyright

‘Happy Birthday’ lawyers net $4m in attorneys’ fees

The lawyers who succeeded in bringing “Happy Birthday to You” into the public domain following a copyright dispute over the lyrics have been awarded $4 million (£3.1 million) in fees.

According to Judge George King at the US District Court for the Central District of California, the award was justified given the “unusually positive results achieved by the settlement”.

The attorneys’ fees award was the last piece of litigation to finalise after the defendant, music publisher Warner/Chappell, agreed to pay $14 million in damages to documentary maker Good Morning to You Productions and allow the song to enter into the public domain.

Five lawyers, four partners and an associate at law firm Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, claimed $4.62 million for time spent working on the case.

Handing down the judgment, on August 19, King said a “lodestar method” of calculating damages would be appropriate.

Lodestar awards see trial courts multiply the number of hours spent by counsel by a reasonable hourly rate. The final figure can then be increased or decreased taking into account factors including multipliers, which assess the quality of work.

King said that $3.85 million would be “a rough, but reasonable, lodestar calculation”, but added a multiplier of 1.2 for the quality of the work and the complexity of the case.

“Given the unusually positive results achieved by the settlement, the highly complex nature of the action, the risk class counsel faced by taking this case on a contingency fee basis, and the impressive skill and effort of counsel, we conclude that a 1.2 multiplier is warranted,” King wrote.

The case stemmed from a 2013 class action lawsuit filed by Good Morning to You against Warner/Chappell.

In the case, Good Morning to You claimed that Warner/Chappell was not the owner of the copyright to the song and had unfairly collected royalties.

Warner/Chappell previously charged th e film company $1,500 to use the song in a documentary it was making.

In September last year, Warner/Chappell lost its rights to the song after the California court ruled that another music publisher, Clayton F Summy Company, did not transfer the rights to the lyrics as part of a deal agreed in 1998.

The court said the song should enter the public domain, and both parties agreed to settle the lawsuit.

The song was originally composed in 1893 under the name “Good Morning to All”.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
'Historic result': Happy Birthday public domain deal agreed
10 February 2016   Music publisher Warner/Chappell has agreed that “Happy Birthday to You” can enter the public domain and will pay out $14 million, in what has been described as a “historical result” by the film makers that brought the case.
Copyright
US judge approves ‘Happy Birthday’ settlement
29 June 2016   A US judge has approved a settlement agreement centring on “Happy Birthday to You”, meaning the song can enter the public domain.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones