Subscribe
25 October 2013Copyright

High Court to assess costs against TVCatchup

A UK judge is to calculate how much Internet TV streaming site TVCatchup owes in indemnity costs to broadcaster BSkyB (Sky).

The case, dealing with claims that TVCatchup infringed the copyright in Sky’s broadcasts, is parallel to a dispute between the streaming company and several broadcasters.

In that case, the High Court ordered TVCatchup on October 7 to stop broadcasting certain channels online and through mobile phones, after finding the site guilty of copyright infringement.

The channels are operated by ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

As a result of the ruling, TVCatchup submitted to summary judgment on the basis that it has no defence to Sky's copyright claim under section 20 (communication to the public) of the Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988.

Mrs Justice Aspin will now assess indemnity costs owed to Sky.

Under this model, courts assess costs by giving the benefit of any doubt about whether they were reasonably incurred to the receiving party (Sky), not the paying party (TVCatchup).

Joel Smith, partner at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP, welcomed the move.

"This series of decisions confirms the right of originators to control how, where and when their material is transmitted or re-transmitted, even where the recipients are legitimately allowed to receive the original broadcast. This puts control of transmission firmly in the hands of the original broadcaster and vindicates the position taken by originating media organisations in their fight against illicit streaming and other unlicensed services.”

He added: “It points to ‘communication to the public’ being a powerful right to protect content and prevent unlicensed use of content by new online business models. It also places considerable doubt on the whether the domestic ‘PSB’ defence for reception and retransmission of a broadcast is compatible with the later Copyright Directive."

TVCatchup did not respond to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
CJEU hammers streaming sites with TVCatchup ruling
7 March 2013   Internet streaming companies must obtain broadcasters’ permission to re-transmit their copyrighted works to the public, the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) ruled on Thursday.
Copyright
UK TV streaming service ordered to remove channels
15 October 2013   A UK TV streaming service has been ordered to stop broadcasting certain channels online and through mobile phones after it was found guilty of copyright infringement.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit