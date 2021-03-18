Subscribe
18 March 2021

Helpful table clarifies web linking after Bild-Kunst

Last week’s ruling by the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) on web linking added yet more caselaw to the complex EU copyright rules around linking on the internet.

The judgment, which found that copyright owners could restrict online linking by imposing contractual obligations on licenses, was delivered on March 9 in a long-running case between VG Bild-Kunst and virtual library Stiftung Preußischer Kulturbesitz.

Following the decision, IPKat blogger and online copyright expert Eleonora Rosati has published an updated version of a table she created to summarise the laws.

Rosati said the table (pictured below) is “obviously a simplified summary” of CJEU decisions on linking, but hoped it would “serve to give an introductory and easily understandable picture” of EU copyright laws on the issue.

