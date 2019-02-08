Subscribe
istock-611899122_davidf-1
8 February 2019Copyright

Hello Kitty owner targets counterfeiters in TM infringement suit

The owner of popular children’s character Hello Kitty, Sanrio, has taken legal action against a California-based company which it alleges is producing counterfeit products that infringe its trademarks and copyright.

The complaint, filed on February 2 at the US District Court for the Central District of California, said online marketplace GearLaunch owns and operates numerous websites which manufacture and distribute Hello Kitty apparel, mugs and other items without a license.

Japan-headquartered Sanrio is the exclusive owner of all Hello Kitty trademarks.

The websites named in the complaint include teenava.com, teejolly.com and stylelifetee.com among others.

Sanrio said the websites also sold apparel which infringed trademarks for some of its other characters, including Dear Daniel, Keroppi and My Melody.

The complaint also named an individual, Thatcher Claflin Spring, as a supervisory employee of GearLaunch.

Sanrio said GearLaunch had “used substantially identical likenesses” of 11 of its trademarks without its consent by manufacturing, advertising, selling and distributing counterfeit products.

The complaint said that since March 2018, Sanrio has sent GearLaunch at least five written notices of its alleged unauthorised activities, but those notices were ignored and GearLaunch’s “infringing activities did not relent”.

Sanrio said that it has sustained substantial damages as a result of GearLaunch and sought $2 million per trademark infringement.

Sanrio also asked the court to order GearLaunch to cease all production and distribution of the allegedly infringing goods.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni overcomes Gleissner opposition

Fujifilm urges Fed Circuit to overturn PTAB in Sony battle

Giorgio Armani loses TM opposition against Invicta Watch Company

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
European Commission fines Hello Kitty owner €6.2m
10 July 2019   Europe’s antitrust authority has hit Sanrio, the licensor of the Hello Kitty brand, with a €6.2 million fine for restricting cross-border sales of merchandise.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones