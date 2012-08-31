Subscribe
1 September 2012Copyright

Google begins relegating pirated content in search rankings

Google has begun modifying its algorithms to relegate websites in its search rankings that are subject to high numbers of “valid copyright removal requests”.

More on this story

Copyright
US authors demand damages in Google Books dispute
1 September 2012   A US authors’ group has demanded that Google pays it $750 for each book the Internet company has scanned without authorisation under its Google Books initiative.
Copyright
Google fights online piracy, removes infringing links
1 August 2012   Copyright owners are increasingly demanding that Google removes links to allegedly pirated content, according to figures revealed in its Transparency Report in May.


