Subscribe
phototwitter
15 January 2014Copyright

Getty and Agence France Presse dismiss copyright ruling

Online picture database Getty Images and French news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) have appealed against a $1.22 million fine levied on them after they were accused of using a photographer’s images without permission.

The two news sources were dealt the fine in December last year but are seeking to undo the verdict.

In a post-trial motion, filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, they have asked for either a different judgment as a matter of law, a new jury trial or a reduction in the initial damages award.

In the document the pair describe the hefty fine as a “miscarriage of justice” and say it was not adequately calculated.

The case dates back to January 2010, when freelance photographer Daniel Morel posted 13 pictures of the Haitian earthquake of that year onto social networking site Twitter.

An AFP editor discovered the images and the agency distributed some to Getty. The Washington Post, a client of Getty, then published four pictures on its official website.

AFP sued Morel in March 2010 seeking a judgement that it could lawfully use the photos following Morel’s accusations that the company was using them improperly.

Morel then sued AFP, Getty and The Washington Post for copyright infringement. Morel settled with the Post in October last year.

AFP argued that it could use the pictures because they were freely available on Twitter. However, the judge disagreed because Twitter’s service terms do not allow a licence for using images for commercial use.

In the motion, filed on January 7, AFP and Getty say they committed “careless” but not “wilful or malicious” copyright infringement.

It adds that there was no continued infringement after notice by a court or “egregious” behaviour such a piracy or counterfeiting, and that cases involving those crimes had yielded lower damages in the past.

According to the motion, AFP and Getty received “only $30,000” in revenue from their infringement, meaning the damages were “shocking and unconscionable.”

However, Jenevieve Maerker, associate at Foley Hoag LLP in Boston, said the $1.22 million verdict did not come as a shock as it was an effect of copyright law’s statutory damages provision.

“Statutory damages are intended to provide a remedy when it’s difficult to prove actual damages, but since they allow for broad discretion and apply per work, they can add up quite dramatically.

“AFP and Getty’s argument is that statutory damages are supposed to be in the range of what actual damages might realistically be, which they claim is no more than $200,000 for the eight photographs,” Maerker said.

The motion adds that Getty and AFP have both made changes to their systems in light of the case and that there had been “no evidence” that the changes were inadequate.

It also explains that the copyright issue had not re-surfaced in the four years since the initial case.

Maerker added: “Courts do sometimes trim down a jury’s statutory damages award if it seems out of proportion, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they have some success in getting the court to lower the amount.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Morel urges court to reject AFP and Getty’s claims
27 January 2014   A US court should not allow the Agence France-Presse and Getty Images to have a “second bite at the apple” of a copyright suit, lawyers for Daniel Morel have argued.
Copyright
AFP and Getty fire response at Daniel Morel
5 February 2014   Agence France-Press and Getty Images, fined $1.22 million last year for infringing a photographer’s copyright, have labelled the fine “shockingly excessive”.
article
Getty sued for $1bn after ‘gross misuse’ of copyright
29 July 2016   A photographer who claims Getty Images has been using her work without permission is suing the image library for $1 billion.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation