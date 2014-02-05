Subscribe
5 February 2014Copyright

AFP and Getty fire response at Daniel Morel

Agence France-Press (AFP) and Getty Images, fined $1.22 million last year for infringing a photographer’s copyright, have labelled the fine “shockingly excessive”.

In January AFP and Getty filed a post-trial motion claiming the fine was a “miscarriage of justice”, as they had made understandable mistakes and helped Morel by exposing his work to more people.

The photographer, whose images of the 2010 Haiti earthquake appeared on Twitter and were used by the defendants, asked a US court later that month to dismiss the defendants’ motions in their entirety.

In their response to Morel, filed on February 3, AFP and Getty argue that the verdict was “motivated by emotion and sympathy for Morel and not guided by the evidence presented at trial”.

“It is incumbent on the court to exercise its discretion and correct this perhaps well-meaning but unsupportable verdict,” says  the response.

It was filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

AFP and Getty say Morel cannot point to evidence that supports a finding of maximum statutory damages or wilful infringement, both of which were part applied in last year’s ruling.

Further allegations are levelled at Morel, including that, according to him, a defendant who “shows up in court ... should be subject to higher statutory damages award than a defendant who simply defaults”.

“That is illogical. That is also not the law,” the response states.

In his filing, Morel said that the defendants “trot out the same arguments that the jury rejected”.

“Post-trial motions are not vehicles for re-litigating decided matters or ‘taking a second bite at the apple’,” the response said. “The applicable standards require that the losers at trial show that there is such a complete absence of evidence supporting the verdicts that the jury’s findings could only have been the result of ‘sheer surmise’ and ‘conjecture’, or that the jury’s verdicts were egregious, rising to the level of a ‘miscarriage of justice’.

AFP and Getty have again called the court to dismiss the jury’s findings, slash the amount owed to Morel or order a new trial.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Getty and Agence France Presse dismiss copyright ruling
15 January 2014   Online picture database Getty Images and French news agency Agence France-Presse have appealed against a $1.22 million fine levied on them after they were accused of using a photographer’s images without permission.
Copyright
Morel urges court to reject AFP and Getty’s claims
27 January 2014   A US court should not allow the Agence France-Presse and Getty Images to have a “second bite at the apple” of a copyright suit, lawyers for Daniel Morel have argued.
Copyright
Getty targets AI firm in copyright dispute
19 January 2023   Photograph library claims millions of images were infringed | AI company is creative force behind a popular art tool.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation