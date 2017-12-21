Subscribe
grafner-1
21 December 2017Copyright

General Mills settles altercation over fruit and nut bars

Consumer goods company General Mills has settled a trade dress and copyright infringement dispute over fruit and nut bars.

US District Judge John Tunheim signed a final consent judgment on Monday, December 18, after General Mills settled its dispute with Rawbite.

Rawbite, headquartered in Denmark, sells organic fruit and nut bars under the name “Raw•Bite”.

In August, General Mills sued Rawbite at the US District Court for the District of Minnesota, alleging trade dress infringement, copyright infringement, and unfair competition and deceptive trade practices.

General Mills has sold Lärabar bars, a line of fruit and nut bars, since 2003. The bars are made from a gluten-free blend of unsweetened fruits, nuts, and spices and contain no more than nine ingredients.

The trade dress of the bars includes a prominent rectangular banner on the centre of the packaging, with a solid coloured background, the brand name in block letters and a product slogan.

According to the claim, Rawbite’s bars are packaged in wrappers that have the “same look and feel” as the Lärabar trade dress.

“General Mills has invested significant time, funds, and effort toward developing, marketing, and commercialising its Lärabar products featuring the Lärabar trade dress and toward establishing the Lärabar trade dress as a source identifier,” said the claim.

The consumer goods company added that since 2015, it has spent more than $30 million on advertising the products, and has generated over an estimated 700 million media impressions in the process.

As part of the settlement, Rawbite will permanently stop using the infringing packaging and any other trade dress that contains the restricted design elements, based on a “phase-out schedule”.

Rawbite has also agreed not to use certain packaging designs for its bars, including a base colour that covers more than 50% of the packaging background and a brand name that is displayed in red, or red as the background colour for any banner displaying the brand name.

The consent ordered featured a different design for the Rawbite bars, which General Mills had agreed was acceptable.

The parties also consented to waive their rights of appeal.

For the INTA Daily News 2017, WIPR interviewed Josh Burke, senior IP counsel at General Mills, about trademarks, trade dress and brand value at the company. You can read that interview here.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Complete our  Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones