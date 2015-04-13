Subscribe
joe-seer-shutterstock-com
Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com
13 April 2015Copyright

Frozen copyright case: judge may not let it go

A jury looks set to decide whether Disney’s hit film Frozen infringed copyright belonging to a US film maker, following a judge’s comments.

Assessing Disney’s motion for a summary judgment on Friday (April 10), Judge Vince Chhabria said he had a “fairly strong inclination” that a jury should decide if the movie infringed the copyright protecting a short film called The Snowman.

According to news website The Recorder, Chhabria, a judge at the US District Court for the Northern District of California, said there were substantial similarities between the two films.

The dispute, which began in March 2014, centres on a copyright claim by film maker Kelly Wilson, who accused Disney’s teaser trailer for Frozen of being “substantially similar” to her short film The Snowman.

Chhabria had already rejected Disney’s motion to dismiss the case in August last year.

Released in November 2013, Frozen follows a princess, a reindeer and a snowman, and their journey through the winter countryside. It earned an estimated $110 million worldwide in its opening weekend.

The Snowman, released in 2010, tells the story of a snowman who attempts to stop a group of hungry rabbits from eating his carrot nose on an icy lake. He later becomes friends with them.

In Wilson’s complaint she said Disney’s teaser trailer for Frozen was not related to the film’s subject and created confusion. She said that both her work and the Disney trailer show a snowman battling to save his nose before finding friendship with former enemies.

After failing to dismiss the case last year, in March Disney filed for a motion for a summary judgment that the trailer did not infringe the short film.

Disney claimed that no-one involved in the development of the trailer had access to Wilson's film.

But Chhabria reportedly said a jury should decide whether the Disney official with creative responsibility for the trailer also had access to Wilson’s film.

Chhabria has not yet made a final judgment on the motion. An opinion is expected within the next week.

Disney did not respond to a request for comment.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Disney out in the cold in Frozen copyright case
1 August 2014   Disney could be heading to court to defend the trailer for its hit film Frozen after its attempts to dismiss a copyright infringement claim were denied.
Copyright
Frozen dispute between filmmaker and Disney thaws
26 June 2015   Disney has settled a lawsuit in which it was accused by a US filmmaker of infringing her copyright in its teaser trailer for the hit film “Frozen”.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
Appeals court vacates $10m shrimp trade secrets case as stand-in judge 'lacked authority'
Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Tesla’s $1bn secrets suit exposes potholes for electric vehicle makers
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act
Oura tells Texas court not to stay smart ring lawsuit pending ITC investigation