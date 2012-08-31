Subscribe
1 September 2012Copyright

France plans to scale back anti-piracy body Hadopi

The French government is planning to scale back the body responsible for monitoring illegal downloading and implementing a three-strike law, saying it is too expensive and ineffective.

Introduced in 2009, Hadopi tracks illegal downloading on P2P networks. It has issued around one million emailed warnings (first strike) and 99,000 letters (second strike) to Internet users. According to reports it has hauled 314 people before prosecutors, who can terminate users’ Internet connections for a month or fine them €1,500 (£1,300).

But to date, no-one has received either punishment, and culture minister Aurélie Filippetti has told French media that Hadopi is too expensive. It has cost around €12 million so far and employs 60 agents. She added it has not fulfilled its mission to encourage legal downloading.

The government has launched a consultation period, led by businessman Pierre Lescure, to decide how to revise Hadopi. It will hear from groups including the creative industry and consumers, and Lescure is expected to produce a report detailing recommendations within six months. According to reports, ministers want a new-look Hadopi in place by 2013.

When he was elected president in May 2012, Francois Hollande suggested he would either cut or revise Hadopi, which his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy pushed through in 2009.

Although the latest developments are unsurprising given Hollande’s stance towards Hadopi, partner at Field Fisher Waterhouse inParis, Bruno Ducoulombier, said it is too early to judge its effectiveness.

“This organisation is too young. A few years ago, everybody used to say the Uniform Domain- Name Dispute Resolution Policy would be useless. That is not the case any more.“Yes, it is too expensive, but it’s extremely difficult to say unless you compare it to other independent organisations, such as the data protection body in France.”

Ducoulombier said he was unsure by how much the government is planning to cut Hadopi’s budget.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India