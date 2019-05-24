Subscribe
shutterstock_1378913504_whitemocca
24 May 2019CopyrightAurélia Marie

France jurisdiction report: Copyright in the digital age

But the purpose of this directive is also to protect authors’ rights in the digital world and it provides to that respect, rules in order to improve the contractual relationship between authors, performers, producers, publishers and online content-sharing platforms.

Exceptions and limitations

Authors enjoy on their work, by the mere fact of its creation, an exclusive right of IP which is opposable to all. This right includes intellectual and moral attributes as well as patrimonial rights. While authors enjoy significant protection and monopoly, there are limitations and exceptions to these.

These same limitations and exceptions will continue to apply. Content in the public domain or shared prior to the adoption of the Directive, without the permission of the author, will remain so.

Cited as exceptions or limitations are citation, criticism, review and use for purposes of caricature, parody or pastiche (article 17.7).

Article 17.1 of the Directive provides that an online content-sharing service provider performs an act of communication to the public, or an act of making available to the public, when it gives the public access to copyright-protected works or other protected subject matter uploaded by its users.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
IP rights in Ukraine: survival in difficult circumstances and sparks of hope
The future of IP in an AI-powered world