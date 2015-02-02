Subscribe
2 February 2015

Forever 21 designed clothes with pirated software, says Adobe

Computer software company Adobe Systems has sued fashion retailer Forever 21 for allegedly using unauthorised copies of its programs to design some of its clothes.

Adobe filed the complaint on Wednesday (January 28) at the US District Court for the Northern District Court of California. Software companies Autodesk and Corel were also named as plaintiffs, as they also allege that the fashion company used their software without permission.

The three companies are requesting that all the allegedly unauthorised software being used by Fashion 21 is destroyed, and that they receive damages for the claimed infringement and costs covering legal fees.

According to Adobe, Forever 21 has engaged in “widespread use of illegal copies” of its Adobe Acrobat 6 computer program, as well as 62 other programs. Adobe Acrobat allows people to create, manipulate and print files.

Adobe has registered copyright protecting each of those computer programs at the US Copyright Office, the company said in the lawsuit.

“Forever 21 has engaged in the unauthorised reproduction of certain Adobe products onto computers located on their premises,” the court document states.

Adobe said it contacted Forever 21 about the alleged infringement, but received no response.

It is unclear how Adobe obtained information about Forever 21’s alleged unauthorised use of the software. WIPR asked the company how it discovered Forever 21 was allegedly using the unauthorised copies, but we have yet to receive a response.

Adobe does encourage individuals to report anyone using pirated copies of its software.

On its website, the company says people can contact Adobe about sites selling unauthorised copies of its software, report a company using such copies, or report a site providing instructions on how to obtain illegal copies.

Forever 21 did not respond to a request for comment.

