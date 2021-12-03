Subscribe
willy-barton-1
3 December 2021CopyrightAlex Baldwin

Forensics software developer can’t claim copyright

The England and Wales Court of Appeal has ruled that a software developer does not own the copyright for examination software he created while working at a digital forensics firm.

The court rejected the appeal from the developer Michael Penhallurick—who had claimed that he owned the software he had developed whilst at the company MD5—in a  judgment handed down on Thursday, December 3.

MD5 held that the copyright of the virtual forensic computing (VFC) software belonged to it rather than Penhallurick because it was all created while he was employed by the company under a contract of service, or alternatively that the company had been assigned it in an agreement in November 2008.

Following a two day trial at the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court in July 2020, the judge ruled in favour of MD5, dismissing Penhallurick’s claim for copyright infringement.

MD5 also counterclaimed, asserting that Penhallurick had infringed its VFC copyright by making an adaptation of the software without its consent, but the judge also dismissed this claim.

The Court of Appeal held that an earlier judgment at the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court had “arrived at the correct conclusion” that the November 2008 agreement had operated as an assignment of any future copyright first owned by Penhallurick.

The appellate court also saw “no reason” to investigate the merits of MD5’s counterclaim.

Development dispute

Penhalluirck claimed that he developed the VFC methodology and software after leaving university and finished the development of “version 1” in early 2007, a few months after joining MD5 in November 2006.

Because version 1 incorporated software which he had written before his employment commenced, Penhallurick asserted that any related copyrights belonged to him.

MD5 alleged that Penhallurick had presented them a VFC “method” that was “slow and cumbersome” and that it was the then director and chairman at the time who had suggested the possibility of developing the software to implement the method.

From March 2007, VFC software was sold by MD5 to its customers. In November 2008, Penhallurick and MD5 entered into an agreement in which he was entitled to 7.5% of the annual sales of the software, which was later increased to 10% in 2011.

Penhallurick later resigned on 26 February 2016.

In the Intellectual Property Enterprise Court, the judge accepted that Penhallurick had possibly done “something by way of working on VFC software” prior to his employment but ruled that it was most likely that he had “abandoned” the project and started again while employed by MD5.

The judge also held that, even if MD5 was not the owner of the copyright in all of the claimed aspects of the software, it had acquired those copyrights through the November 2008 agreement.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Venue fail: court ignores coder’s expert evidence
18 January 2022   A dispute over a software developer’s copyright showed the importance of understanding the IP Enterprise Court’s rules, explains Myra Sae-Heng of EIP.
Patents
English Court of Appeal rejects DABUS appeal, Birss dissents
21 September 2021   The English Court of Appeal has rejected physicist Stephen Thaler’s latest bid to list his artificial intelligence machine as an inventor in a 2:1 decision.
Copyright
Adblock developer beats HTML copyright suit
19 January 2022   The company behind the online ad-blocking extension Adblock Plus has convinced a German court to uphold HTML open standards in a copyright suit targetting the service.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India