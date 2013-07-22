Subscribe
helsinki
23 July 2013Copyright

Finnish government to vote on citizen recommended copyright reform

Finland will become the first country in the world to have a governmental vote on changes to copyright law directly demanded by citizens.

On July 22, an online petition calling for “fairer” legislation surpassed the minimum amount of signatures needed to trigger a vote.

The bill, ‘To Make Sense of the Copyright Act,’ will call on government officials to implement several changes to current laws including reducing the punishment for suspected infringers.

Conceived by Finnish street-artist Sampsa, it was set up at the end of last year on the Open Ministry website, which allows residents to propose fresh legislation or amendments.

Suggested changes include implementing the fair use doctrine and re-classifying the downloading of protected material as a “misdemeanour” rather than a crime.

However, according to Kati Rantala, senior associate at Helsinki based law firm Juridia, restricting changes to certain aspects of the law would not be sufficient.

Calling for full-scale copyright reform, she said: “The current copyright act is rather old and does not fully reckon with the development of technology. I believe that overall reform of the copyright legislation is a better solution than proposed changes of certain sections of the current act.”

Copyright law was last amended in Finland in 2005 with updates known as ‘Lex Karpela.’ However, critics have since argued that the new measures are too stringent.

This captured the public’s attention last year when there was international outrage after police raided the family home of a 9-year-old girl and seized her Winnie the Pooh laptop following an allegation of illegal file-sharing.

The ‘Make Sense’ bill would also call on the government to put a stop to house searches and online surveillance of suspected infringers.

However, adding that a complete overhaul of the laws would be “warmly welcomed,” Rantala said: “I think that it is more probable that the copyright act would go through bigger reform than the proposed changes.

“However, there are several interest groups with different views and it might be difficult to find the balance between them. Moreover, copyright associations and copyright collecting societies are also hoping that the act will be changed but their suggestions are partly opposite with the ones proposed.”

Since last year, residents have been allowed to put forward suggestions for proposed legislative reforms on the Open Ministry site.

Petitions that collect more than 50,000 signatures in six months are then voted on by parliament.

The ‘Make Sense’ act hit the required amount of signatures just one day before the July 23 deadline.

In a statement on its website, Joonas Pekkanen, Open Ministry chairman said: “This marks a major paradigm shift for Internet democracy and consumer rights, not only in Finland but internationally. This is in fact the start of an international consumer campaign for deeper copyright reform.”

However, making reference to previous petitions that have passed the 50,000 threshold, Emilia Lasanen, associate at Krogerus law firm, also in Helsinki, said it would be “difficult to predict” how the government would vote.

She said: “The first concerned a fur farming ban and was rejected by the parliament. The second proposal on equal marriage law is to be considered by the autumn. Against this background, it is very difficult to say whether the copyright law revisions will be accepted or not.”

The vote is likely to take place early next year.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Finnish crowdsourcing initiative could lead to copyright changes
28 January 2013   Finnish citizens have been signing a petition proposing a parliament vote which could relax current copyright laws.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy