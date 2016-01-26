Facebook removes Donald Trump video

Facebook has removed a political broadcast from US presidential hopeful Donald Trump’s page following a complaint that a copyright protected image was used without the photographer’s permission.

Patti Epler, editor of news publication Civil Beat, complained to both Trump’s campaign team and his personal Twitter account over the use of the image. She requested that Trump remove the video from his Facebook page.

The image at the centre of the dispute was a portrait of three army personnel saluting during a Memorial Day Service and was taken by Civil Beat photographer Cory Lum.

According to Epler’s account, published yesterday, January 25, neither Trump nor his campaign team responded to her request to remove the image. She noted that Trump’s press secretary had passed on her request.

On January 23, Facebook removed the video from its site.

“The issue we have with this is that the campaign simply ripped off our photo. Plain and simple,” Epler said.