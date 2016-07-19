Donald Trump’s wife Melania in plagiarism row

US presidential contender Donald Trump’s wife Melania has been accused of plagiarising part of a speech made by Michelle Obama in 2008.

The allegedly offending speech was made during the first day of the Republication National Convention in Ohio yesterday, July 18.

In what was her first speech of the election campaign, and written with the help of speechwriters, Melania Trump praised her husband as a man who would “fight for the country”.

But commentators on news outlets including the BBC have compared the two speeches by flagging up various similarities.

In a section of Melania Trump’s speech, she said: “My parents impressed on me the values that you work hard for what you want in life.”

In the 2008 speech, Obama said: "Barack and I were raised with so many of the same values: that you work hard for what you want in life.”

In another section, Melania Trump said: “We want our children in this nation to know that the only limit to your achievements is the strength of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

While Obama said: “Because we want our children, and all children in this nation, to know that the only limit to the height of your achievement is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”

The final votes for the new US president will be cast on November 8.