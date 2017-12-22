Subscribe
kasinv-istockphoto-com-facebook-1-1
22 December 2017Copyright

Facebook in licensing deal with Universal Music

Social media company Facebook has agreed a multi-year licensing deal with music corporation Universal Music.

Announced yesterday, December 21, the agreement will allow Facebook users to upload videos containing licensed music from Universal’s library onto Facebook, Instagram and Oculus.

The deal, which is Facebook’s first with a major music company, means that Facebook won’t have to require users to take down videos featuring Universal’s music due to copyright infringement.

Tamara Hrivnak, head of music business development and partnerships at Facebook, said, “There is a magnetic relationship between music and community building. We are excited to bring that to life on Facebook, Instagram, Oculus and Messenger in partnership with Universal.”

According to Michael Nash, executive vice president of digital strategy at Universal, the partnership is an important first step “demonstrating that innovation and fair compensation for music creators are mutually reinforcing”.

Earlier this week, WIPR  reported that Facebook removed nearly 3 million posts in the first half of 2017 following IP infringement complaints.

During that period, Facebook removed 1,818,794 posts due to copyright infringement from the site, and 685,996 posts from Instagram because of copyright infringement.

On Tuesday, December 19, Bloomberg reported that YouTube had signed a long-term agreement with Universal and Sony Music Entertainment, promising stronger policing of uploads of copyrighted songs.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories:

Harley-Davidson obtains injunction against counterfeiters

German regulator forces changes to Olympics sponsorship rule

Disney takes issue with Winnie the Pooh quote mark

Hoyng Rokh Monegier makes three promotions

Complete our  Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones