European Commission reveals modernised EU copyright rules

The European Commission has today announced its modernised EU copyright rules, including “better choice and access to content online and across borders”.

In a statement, the commission set out proposals on the modernisation of copyright to increase cultural diversity in Europe and content available online.

As a key part of the commission’s ‘Digital Single Market Strategy’, it has also adopted proposals on “improved copyright rules on education, research, cultural heritage and inclusion of disabled people, and a fairer and sustainable marketplace for creators, the creative industries and the press”.

In one of area of the strategy, the commission proposed a legal mechanism for broadcasters to more easily obtain authorisation they need from rights owners to transmit programmes online in other EU member states.

It added that the copyright directive aims to reinforce the position of rights owners to negotiate and be remunerated for the online exploitation of their content on video-sharing platforms such as YouTube.

“Such platforms will have an obligation to deploy effective means such as technology to automatically detect songs or audiovisual works which right holders have identified and agreed with the platforms either to authorise or remove.”

Günther Oettinger, commissioner for the digital economy and society, said: “Our creative industries will benefit from these reforms, which tackle the challenges of the digital age successfully while offering European consumers a wider choice of content to enjoy.

“We are proposing a copyright environment that is stimulating, fair and rewards investment.”

More analysis to follow.