Subscribe
symbiot-shutterstock-com-eu-commission-2-
14 September 2016Copyright

European Commission reveals modernised EU copyright rules

The European Commission has today announced its modernised EU copyright rules, including “better choice and access to content online and across borders”.

In a statement, the commission set out proposals on the modernisation of copyright to increase cultural diversity in Europe and content available online.

As a key part of the commission’s ‘Digital Single Market Strategy’, it has also adopted proposals on “improved copyright rules on education, research, cultural heritage and inclusion of disabled people, and a fairer and sustainable marketplace for creators, the creative industries and the press”.

In one of area of the strategy, the commission proposed a legal mechanism for broadcasters to more easily obtain authorisation they need from rights owners to transmit programmes online in other EU member states.

It added that the copyright directive aims to reinforce the position of rights owners to negotiate and be remunerated for the online exploitation of their content on video-sharing platforms such as YouTube.

“Such platforms will have an obligation to deploy effective means such as technology to automatically detect songs or audiovisual works which right holders have identified and agreed with the platforms either to authorise or remove.”

Günther Oettinger, commissioner for the digital economy and society, said: “Our creative industries will benefit from these reforms, which tackle the challenges of the digital age successfully while offering European consumers a wider choice of content to enjoy.

“We are proposing a copyright environment that is stimulating, fair and rewards investment.”

More analysis to follow.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Four major takeaways from the new EU copyright rules
15 September 2016   After the European Commission announced its modernised copyright rules yesterday, WIPR spoke to several intellectual property lawyers about the major takeaways from the new regime


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Unitary Patent entices 27,500 registrations with SMEs making up a third
‘A successful year’: UPC reveals key case figures ahead of first anniversary