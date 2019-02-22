Subscribe
shutterstock_1114294112pe3k
22 February 2019Copyright

EU countries back copyright directive

A majority of European Union countries have agreed to back the latest text of the proposed EU copyright directive, which would impose a so-called “snippet tax” and make online platforms liable for infringing content on their sites.

Last week, trilogue discussions between the European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament  agreed a final text for the directive, which will reform Europe’s laws around online copyright.

In a  tweet published on Wednesday, February 20, the European Council confirmed that EU countries have endorsed the text.

The governments of Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Poland declined to back the deal.

The final  agreement on the directive has since been published.

The proposals have proven controversial, generating significant opposition from tech companies and internet freedom activists.

Last week, WIPR  reported that the Computer and Communication Industry Association (CCIA) had labelled the agreed text as a “lost opportunity” to achieve a fair and balanced reform.

“We fear the law will harm online innovation, scaleups and restrict online freedoms in Europe,” the CCIA said.

News of an agreement has been welcomed by organisations representing the cultural and creative sector. Organisations representing authors, composers, writers, journalists, and photographers also issued an open letter calling on the EU institutions to ratify the directive.

The  letter, published yesterday, February 21, said the directive was a “historical opportunity” to ensure an internet that is “fair and sustainable for all”.

Signatories included the Independent Music Companies Association (IMPALA), the European Writers’ Council and the European Federation of Journalists.

“This directive has been long sought to create a much-needed level playing field for all actors of the creative sector in the European Digital Single Market, whilst giving citizens better access to a wider array of content,” the statement said.

IMPALA executive chair Helen Smith said in  a press release that the latest text of the directive was a “balanced compromise, taking on board the views of stakeholders representing different interests”.

“Platforms play a unique role in the relationship between creators and citizens and this directive puts a much-needed framework around that,” Smith added.

