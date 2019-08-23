Subscribe
denys-prykhodov-shutterstock-com-spotify-
23 August 2019CopyrightRory O'Neill

Eminem’s publisher accuses Spotify of ‘willful’ copyright infringement

Eminem’s music publisher is suing Spotify for billions of “unlicensed streams” of the rapper’s songs.

According to his publisher Eight Mile Style, despite users listening to Eminem tracks billions of times, the music streaming platform has only paid a “fraction” of what it owes.

The complaint was filed at the US District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on Wednesday, August 21.

The Swedish streaming company has been fully aware that its Eminem streams were not licensed properly, the lawsuit alleged.

Eight Mile called out one incident in particular, which saw Spotify place Eminem’s 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” in its ‘copyright control’ category. This is reserved for songs of which Spotify doesn’t know the copyright owner.

Spotify also sent notices of intent (NOIs) to the US Copyright Office indicating its plans to obtain compulsory licences for “Lose Yourself” and other Eminem songs, the complaint said.

“To the extent Spotify claims it sent NOIs to the Copyright Office on the Eight Mile Compositions because it could not locate the copyright owners, that is absurd”, it added.

Eight Mile has accused the Swedish platform of deliberately stealing its IP.

“Spotify simply committed willful copyright infringement and did not pay for the vast majority of the more than billion unlicensed streams of one of the most well-known songs in history,” the company said.

The music publisher also took aim at Spotify’s business model. According to Eight Mile, Spotify “built its behemoth by willfully infringing on the copyrights of creators of music worldwide without building the infrastructure needed to ensure that songs appearing on the Spotify service were properly licensed or that appropriate royalties were paid”.

Spotify has been beset with multiple copyright infringement accusations recently. The company pressed ahead with its  Indian launch in February, despite a legal challenge from Warner/Chappell Music.

In June, the streaming service  settled a copyright infringement suit that had been brought by Robert Guaido, a founding member of The Four Seasons.

Guaido’s suit had raised similar concerns as those outlined in Eight Mile Style’s complaint.

“Spotify’s opaque and incomplete reporting makes it very difficult, if not impossible, to identify the extent of its infringement without access to Spotify’s internal systems and information,” it said.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

WIPR has contacted Spotify for comment.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Spotify accused of ‘banning’ rap label’s tracks over cost of royalties
26 November 2019   Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is facing a copyright infringement suit from a music rights publishing company and an indie rap label.
Copyright
Four Seasons story is not under copyright, court rules
9 September 2020   The musical “Jersey Boys” doesn’t infringe the copyright for the autobiography of Four Seasons guitarist Tommy DeVito, a US court ruled yesterday, September 8.
Trademarks
Spotify strikes ‘Potify’ marks in TTAB opposition
13 January 2022   The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board will not register a software company’s “Potify” trademarks because it would dilute Spotify’s existing marks.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones