DJs create hoax over SoundCloud ‘silent’ track removal

A DJ group has tricked various publications into claiming that online music service SoundCloud removed a completely silent recording due to copyright infringement.

Posting on Twitter under the name @DeeJayDetweiler, the music artists uploaded a screenshot of a message apparently sent by SoundCloud which claimed that a remix they created called “John Cage – 4’33 (DJ DETWEILER REMIX)” had been flagged up because it may “contain copyrighted content”.

Composer John Cage’s “4′33”, released in 1952, is famed for being a completely silent composition and is only played live; an orchestra is present but the only sounds are background noises.

Following Detweiler’s post a number of publications published stories decrying SoundCloud’s overzealousness for trying to copyright silence, and alleging problems with the US copyright system.

But it has since been revealed that the incident may have been a stunt designed to create a conversation about copyright, as the track was not actually silent at all.

A SoundCloud spokesperson told WIPR that the track “was not a track of silence” and was taken down because it included Justin Bieber’s song “What Do You Mean?” without the right owner’s permission.

“The respective user uploaded the track under the title ‘4’33’, which is also the name of John Cage’s famous piece of silence, but it was not, in fact, silence,” the spokesperson added.

Although Detweiler has not publicly revealed that the track was not silent, the group told technology news website Engadget that it wanted to “create a conversation” about copyright.

“You cannot buy ‘4’33’ by John Cage on CD or vinyl because it doesn’t exist. ‘4’33’ is actually something that has a place in a theatre. So, this is our remix,” it said.