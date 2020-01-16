Subscribe
shutterstock_156817949_jstone
16 January 2020CopyrightEdward Pearcey

Director claims Apple, Shyamalan plagiarised her horror movie

Director Francesca Gregorini is suing both Apple and famed director M Night Shyamalan, claiming a TV series devised and developed by Shyamalan is a “brazen” copy of her 2013 film “ The Truth About Emanuel,” according to court documents filed in California.

The suit, filed in the US District Court of Central District of California, claims the Apple TV series “ Servant”, featuring a grieving mother, includes a number of striking similarities with Gregorini’s earlier work.

Both Apple and Shyamalan are named as defendants, along with several other individuals, including Tony Basgallop, the writer and creator of “Servant”.

The filing claims that “Servant” is a “brazen copy of plaintiff’s 2013 feature film” with “the misappropriation not a mere borrowed premise, idea or story. Mr Shyamalan has gone so far as to appropriate not just the plot of Emanuel, but also its use of cinematic language, creating a substantially similar feeling, mood, and theme.”

The filing also claims that Shyamalan’s offering “bears a number of other striking similarities to Emanuel, even with regard to its details and imagery. The two nannies look alike [and] in both works, imagery of water plays a prominent role.”

“Having a very personal labour of love stolen is soul-crushing,” Gregorini said in a press release.

Both Apple and Shyamalan have been contacted for comment.

Servant is an American psychological horror television series, produced for Apple TV+ and debuted on November 28, 2019. It deals with a couple's emotional trauma following the death of their young child. Servant has already been renewed for a second season.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

What the China-US trade deal means for IP

Tech and auto companies urge EU to crack down on patent trolls

Amazon’s Audible settles copyright clash with publishers

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Fox pitches ‘OK, Boomer’ TM for new TV show
19 November 2019   Fox Media has filed a trademark application for the ‘OK, Boomer’ meme, seemingly as the basis for an upcoming television series.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones