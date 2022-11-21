Subscribe
christian-zimmermann-2-photo-brian-benson-2022-ls2
21 November 2022CopyrightMuireann Bolger

Design and Artists Copyright Society appoints new CEO

Experienced lawyer behind implementation of UK government’s Artist’s Resale Right in 2012 named as head of copyright group.

The Design and Artists Copyright Society (DACs), has appointed Christian Zimmermann, as its new chief executive.

Zimmerman has spent his career protecting artists’ rights, having worked at DACS for 16 years. He is a qualified solicitor in the UK and Germany with a Masters in IP Law.

Before joining DACS in 2006, he worked at the Association of Photographers (AOP).

As an experienced negotiator, Zimmerman has defended and advocated for artists’ rights throughout his career.

He led negotiations with the government to fully implement the  Artist’s Resale Right in 2012 that culminated in more artists and beneficiaries being able to benefit from the right in the long term.

He also steered DACS through an industry-wide valuation with the Copyright Licensing Agency to protect visual artists' share of collecting licensing revenue.

DACS chair Margaret Heffernan said: “On behalf of the board, I am delighted Christian Zimmermann has been appointed as DACS’ new chief executive.

From reshaping DACS’ commercial licensing arm to better enable DACS members' works to be reproduced in new and diverse ways, to managing DACS’ reputation as a global leader for rights management, Christian has a wealth of knowledge and unrivalled expertise to help DACS members navigate the changing global landscape.”

Zimmermann said: “DACS is a vital organisation paying out millions of pounds in royalties to tens of thousands of visual artists each year. Having spent my career advocating for artists’ rights, as DACS chief executive, I want to better enable artists to earn a living from their work and ensure that their intellectual property is recognised for its vital contribution to the UK’s £116 billion creative industries.”

In August, DACS published its latest Annual Review figures with 79,000 artists and estates receiving £17.2million in royalties through its services in 2021.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

Japan’s Supreme Court gives first ruling on a Criminal Trade Secret Infringement

UPC’s Grabinski takes part in mock trial: how to watch

Police seize counterfeit England World Cup shirts

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Indigenous artists ‘not getting a fair deal’
12 March 2021   An Aboriginal artists’ group in Australia has urged Indigenous artists to stop selling their copyright, arguing that they are being exploited by large corporations.
Trademarks
WWE can’t escape tattoo artist’s copyright claim
20 March 2020   World Wrestling Entertainment and video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software have failed to escape a suit brought by a tattoo artist who claimed that her copyright was being infringed in a video game series.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
Lord Chris Holmes: ‘It’s high time to legislate AI’
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
The future of IP in an AI-powered world
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India