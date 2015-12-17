Subscribe
nicolas-economou-shutterstock-com
17 December 2015Copyright

Delta seeks to ground ‘pirate’ travel company

US airline Delta has sued an unnamed travel company for allegedly using its logo and name without authorisation to sell holiday packages.

In a lawsuit filed at the US District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Delta claimed that the company, based in Florida, had been using its name and logo to illegally sell holidays to consumers.

The lawsuit was filed as a “John Doe” case last Thursday, December 10. Delta is reportedly aware of the defendant but has asked the court to keep the details of the lawsuit under seal, according to news website Aviation Pros.

Atlanta-based Delta has decided not to name the defendant in order to be granted a raid on the company’s premises. Delta does not want the company to be notified of the lawsuit.

If the defendant is notified too early, it’s possible it could destroy or hide proof of the alleged violations, Delta claimed.

“This lawsuit presents a textbook case of intentional trademark infringement by a well-organised and entrenched ring of intellectual property pirates,” the lawsuit claimed.

“As part of a fraudulent scheme to sell ‘vacation packages’, defendants have illegally and in bad faith misappropriated Delta’s protected name and marks,” the airline added.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
Delta trademark case closed after notice of dismissal
9 January 2018   A trademark case brought by Delta Airlines has been closed after the company filed a dismissal notice against unknown defendants.
Trademarks
Delta settles dispute with ‘fraudulent’ ticket site
3 May 2018   Delta Air Lines’ lawsuit against an alleged “fraudulent” ticket platform has been settled, prompting the discontinuance of the case.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones