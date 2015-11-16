Subscribe
catwalker-shutterstock-com
16 November 2015Copyright

Copyright to Anne Frank’s diary extended by 35 years

Charitable foundation the Anne Frank Fonds has added the father of Anne Frank as a co-author to the well-known “The Diary of Anne Frank”, according to reports.

Anne Frank died in 1945, and under copyright law in the UK, France and Germany the term of protection is ‘life plus 70 years’. It had meant that the work would enter the public domain on January 1, 2016, but the addition of Otto Frank as co-author will see that term extend to 2050.

Otto Frank died in 1980 and he compiled the diary following his daughter’s death. He set up the Switzerland-based Anne Frank Fonds, which acts as his heir, in 1963.

The story was first reported by the  New York Times.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones