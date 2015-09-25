Concerns over South African state taking copyright after death

Lawyers have said they are worried about proposed changes to South Africa’s copyright law that would transfer protection of some works to the government once the owner dies.

South Africa’s Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) published a draft bill that makes a number of suggested amendments to the country’s copyright law.

A period for public comment on the proposals, called Copyright Amendment Bill 2015, closed on September 16.

According to lawyers, one of the most controversial and uncertain passages of the act is section 25, which states: “Ownership of any copyright whose owner cannot be located, is unknown, or is deceased, shall vest in the state.”

The passage adds that “if the owner of such copyright is located at anytime, ownership of such copyright shall be conferred back to such owner”.

Karen Kitchen, director at law firm Kisch IP in Johannesburg, told WIPR that certain provisions in the bill were quite “loaded” and have been the subject of heated debate.

Herman Blignaut, partner at law firm Spoor & Fisher in Pretoria, added: “The bill is quite clear in that when an individual dies, and there is no assignment or successor named, then the copyright transfers to the state.

“There are many questions remaining. How likely is it that the state will tackle all instances of copyright infringement, how will it monitor all the works, and how much will it cost tax payer?”

Kitchen added: “This is problematic insofar as it does not seem to factor in situations where copyright ownership can be transferred by way of testamentary disposition to the original owner’s successors in title.

“The constitutionality of such a provision may therefore be questioned.”

Also included in the bill is a proposal to cap at 25 years the term of copyright assignment when a copyright owner transfers ownership to another person or organisation.

“The bill says an assignment is only valid for 25 years but it doesn’t say what happens when that expires,” said Blignaut.

“South Africa’s current laws say that ownership would revert back to the original owner but the bill is now totally silent on this.”

He added that the bill also prevents the state from assigning any of its own copyright that it has acquired.

“Why would the state limit itself from assigning copyright? Licensing and assigning works helps monetise copyright.”

Kitchen said there is also a provision included in the bill that discusses the introduction of a ‘fair use’ concept, similar to that in the US.

“The introduction of a US-styled fair use exception will present costs and challenges and more than likely an increase in litigation.

“Unlike in South Africa, the US has a rich body of case law and precedent that assists with the interpretation of the fair use principle and therefore our courts will have to rely heavily on US precedent.”

Before the bill can become law the DTI will have to consider all the submissions made during the comment period and decide whether to make any amendments.

The bill will then be presented to South Africa’s parliament, where it will undergo further scrutiny before the president signs it into law.

“There is a long road ahead,” said Blignaut. “It’s hard to predict what the DTI will do but we are hopeful that they will take on submissions.”