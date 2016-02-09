Collecting societies ponder licensing shakeup

Two music collecting societies have announced plans to create a joint company designed to handle all public performance licensing in the UK.

Under the proposals, revealed by PRS for Music and PPL, two separate licences that are required by businesses that play music in public would be replaced by a single licence.

As it stands, one licence is required from PRS on behalf of songwriters, composers and publishers that covers the use of a musical composition and lyrics. The other, from PPL, covers the use of a sound recording on behalf of record companies and performers.

According to PRS, which announced the plans on February 2, it will “further streamline” the experience for customers obtaining public performance licences.

It is expected that the new company will start licensing in 2017.

Robert Ashcroft, chief executive of PRS for Music, said: “Creating a single point of contact for our UK public performance customers would allow us to significantly simplify music licensing for UK businesses.”

Peter Leathem, chief executive of PPL, added that both organisations believe that the plans would be a positive development for both customers and members.