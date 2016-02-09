Subscribe
lanks-shutterstock-com
9 February 2016Copyright

Collecting societies ponder licensing shakeup

Two music collecting societies have announced plans to create a joint company designed to handle all public performance licensing in the UK.

Under the proposals, revealed by PRS for Music and PPL, two separate licences that are required by businesses that play music in public would be replaced by a single licence.

As it stands, one licence is required from PRS on behalf of songwriters, composers and publishers that covers the use of a musical composition and lyrics. The other, from PPL, covers the use of a sound recording on behalf of record companies and performers.

According to PRS, which  announced the plans on February 2, it will “further streamline” the experience for customers obtaining public performance licences.

It is expected that the new company will start licensing in 2017.

Robert Ashcroft, chief executive of PRS for Music, said: “Creating a single point of contact for our UK public performance customers would allow us to significantly simplify music licensing for UK businesses.”

Peter Leathem, chief executive of PPL, added that both organisations believe that the plans would be a positive development for both customers and members.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit