Subscribe
istock-521533758_valerybrozhinsky-1
10 July 2018Copyright

Chinese court accepts blockchain-authenticated evidence in copyright case

A court in China has decided to accept evidence authenticated with blockchain technology in a copyright infringement case.

The Hangzhou Internet Court, which specialises in internet-related cases, said last month that “it should maintain an open and neutral stance on using blockchain to analyse individual cases”, as reported by news website  CoinDesk.

The case involved a copyright infringement claim filed by a China-based media company called Huatai Yimei against a technology company.

According to the claim, the defendant had reprinted Huatai Yimei’s work onto its website without authorisation.

During the hearing, the plaintiff presented the court with screenshots of the allegedly infringing websites and source codes that it had uploaded onto a blockchain provider.

This was used as evidence in convincing the court that the defendant was liable for copyright infringement.

The court said that blockchain shouldn’t be excluded as evidence just because it is a “complex technology”. As a result, the court ruled that this blockchain-based evidence could be accepted, and the judge ruled in favour of the plaintiff.

Blockchain is a decentralised way of sharing information through ‘blocks’ that are linked using cryptography. The technology was initially designed to serve as a method of transaction for cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

The interplay of IP and blockchain is attracting increasing attention. In June, the European Union Intellectual Property Office announced the winners of its inaugural blockchain anti-counterfeiting competition, while in the same month, an industry conference heard that the collaborative nature of blockchain presents challenges from an IP perspective.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Stan Lee drops $1bn name claim

Mixed fortunes for Scottish Rugby at UKIPO

EUIPO report explores corruption and counterfeit links

Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh as SCOTUS justice

Wynne-Jones IP hires attorney from Finnegan

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
USPTO publishes Mastercard blockchain patent
11 June 2018   The US Patent and Trademark Office has published a blockchain-related patent that was filed by Mastercard.
Patents
Blockchain: keeping track of the digital ledger
18 August 2017   There are many unanswered questions about exactly how the disruptive technology blockchain will work in practice, but there are likely to be implications for IP, as WIPR finds out.
Copyright
Sony to use blockchain in e-book IP management
17 October 2018   Sony is using blockchain technology to develop a rights management system for digital written works such as e-books, the company announced on Monday.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Big tech and banks named in authentication technology suit
The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
Spanish firm’s 10 partner promotions ‘adds to competitive edge’