Subscribe
shutterstock_47334277_kheng_guan_toh
30 April 2019Copyright

China launches ‘strict’ operation against copyright infringers

Four government agencies in China have jointly-launched a new campaign targeting copyright infringement on the internet.

On Friday, April 26, state-run news agency Xinhua reported the launch of Sword Net 2019, which will focus on “paraphrasing plagiarism” and illegal activities by image agencies.

The four agencies are the National Intellectual Property Administration (NIPA), the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Ministry of Public Security.

The operation will run from the end of April to the end of October this year.

One of the top priorities of the campaign is to boost copyright protection in the photography market. The agencies said illegal distribution of copyright-protected images will be strictly monitored, and licences to use these images will be checked for legitimacy.

Additionally, the campaign will address scenarios where image agencies are improperly claiming rights on images.

As part of the campaign, the agencies vowed to crack down on the unauthorised reproduction of news from media outlets. The campaign will also target plagiarism and distortion of news by social media accounts.

According to officials, illegal filming and recording in cinemas and the spread of pirated films and television content via the internet will be “strictly dealt with”.

This also includes the distribution of pirated content via smart devices and streaming media software.

In a statement, the NIPA said Sword Net 2019 “will strengthen copyright law enforcement and supervision and respond to the challenges brought by 5G, artificial intelligence and other new technologies”.

This story was first published on TBO.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Chinese court to accept blockchain evidence from online writers
11 December 2018   A court in China will begin accepting blockchain records from writers seeking to prove that they have copyright protection for their online material.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
BOGG bag maker sues retail giants over 'copycat' bags
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy