Subscribe
shutterstock-126104735-web
Photo: zimmytws / Shutterstock.com
2 June 2014Copyright

Changes to UK copyright law enter into force

A batch of changes to the UK’s copyright law has been approved and entered into force.

Several new exceptions to existing copyright law were implemented on June 1.

The new regulations, originally published on March 27, make amendments to the country’s Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988.

Initially due to be published in October last year, the changes are designed to bring UK copyright law up to date for the digital age and stem from the Hargreaves Review of Intellectual Property and Growth, an independent review of the entire UK IP system.

Amendments were made to laws in several areas, including research and private study, and accessible formats for disabled people.

The exceptions that came into force yesterday include; allowing disability groups or their representatives to make copies of materials in different formats, allowing libraries to scan material for digital collections and enabling public administrators, including local councils, to publish material online.

“The law on these exceptions is changing in a number of small but important ways, to make our copyright system better suited to the digital age,” the UK’s Intellectual Property Office said in a statement.

The remaining exceptions, including the rules surrounding copies for private use, and parody and pastiche will be passed through “as soon as possible”, according to the government.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Thousands of authors ask UK to uphold IP exhaustion laws
2 August 2021   Thousands of authors including Philip Pullman, Kazuo Ishiguro and Bernadine Evaristo, have signed a letter urging the government to maintain “strong” UK copyright laws in its departure from the European Union.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
BBC sues over fake Bluey goods sold on Amazon, Walmart, Etsy
A record-breaking year for IP filings in India
Spotify underpaid royalties by almost 50%, says music body lawsuit