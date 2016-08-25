Subscribe
debby-wong-shutterstock-com-pharrell-williams-
25 August 2016Copyright

‘Blurred Lines’ writers refuse to give up in copyright case

Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke, the writers of hit song “Blurred Lines”, have appealed against last year’s high profile ruling which found the pair liable for infringing the copyright to a Marvin Gaye song.

Williams and Thicke were ordered to pay late soul singer Gaye’s family more than $7 million after a jury at the US District Court for the Central District of California said the  song infringed copyright to his 1977 hit “ Got to Give it Up”.

But the battle has taken a twist with the filing of an opening brief at the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit on August 23 as Williams and Thicke, along with rapper and co-writer T.I, seek to overturn the judgment.

“What happened was a cascade of legal errors, warranting this court’s reversal or a new trial,” the filing said.

The filing claimed that the district court had made things worse by “erroneously”allowing the Gayes’ experts to testify about the sound recording and only play selected excerpts from both songs.

Further, it claims that the two songs should have been compared in accordance with the Copyright Act of 1909 and not the more recent 1976 Copyright Act.

Under the 1909 act copyright extends only to sheet music, not sound recordings, while the 1976 act allows for comparisons of sound recordings.

Williams and Thicke argue that “Got to Give It Up” was created before the later act went into effect [in 1978].

However, the Gayes’ testimony was based on a sound recording of “Got to Give It Up,” rather than an overview of the melody, lyrics and chords that was deposited with the US Copyright Office.

According to the filing, the court failed to instruct the jury to consider only the protectable elements of the copyrighted work, instead pointing them “explicitly to elements omitted from the deposit copy”.

Gaye died in April 1984, leaving the copyright of his music to his family and children, Nona, Frankie and Marvin Gaye III.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
‘Blurred Lines’ appeal sparks musicians’ support
31 August 2016   The writers of hit song “Blurred Lines” experienced yesterday an outpouring of support from fellow musicians following their appeal against last year’s high-profile copyright ruling.
Copyright
WIPR survey: ‘Blurred Lines’ spurs flurry of copyright suits
5 September 2016   The long-running “Blurred Lines” copyright saga appears to have encouraged more people to target high-profile songs for infringement, according to WIPR readers.
Copyright
Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams named in copyright infringement suit
16 January 2017   Singers Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams have been targeted in a copyright infringement suit by a US-based resident.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones