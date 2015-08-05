Subscribe
singulyarra-shutterstock-com
5 August 2015Copyright

Beijing Olympics song under fire for ripping off ‘Frozen’ track

An official song for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has come under fire for allegedly copying hit song “Let it Go” from the Disney movie “Frozen”.

According to some YouTube users who have listened to the track online, “The Ice and Snow Dance”, created by Chinese songwriter Zhao Zhao, has jumped on the back of the success of “Frozen” and “Let it Go”.

Beijing was chosen as the host city for the 2022 games last week. The song is one of ten chosen to represent the games.

The official YouTube video for the song has already received a number of comments attacking it for allegedly ripping off “Let it Go” and not being original.

One user, called ‘Justin’, said: “Why can’t China ever make anything original? For greatness, one should build off ideas and make it better. Never steal someone’s successful product and simply change the brand name and call it your own.”

Another used said: “Let me guess Beijing, the cold never bothered you anyway?” [in reference to a line from the Disney movie’s song].

Caijing, a Chinese business magazine, also noted the similarities, as have several other publications including the New York Times.

Disney is no stranger to copyright claims as far as “Frozen” is concerned.

Earlier this year the media and entertainment multinational settled a lawsuit in which it was accused by a US film maker of infringing her copyright in its teaser trailer for the film.

Kelly Wilson and Disney agreed to settle their dispute at the US District Court for the Northern District of California on June 24.

Neither Disney nor the organising committee for the Beijing Winter Olympics had responded to a request to comment at the time of publication, but we will update the story should either party get in touch.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Beijing Olympics song removed by YouTube after copyright complaints
6 August 2015   YouTube has removed an official song for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics due to “multiple third-party” complaints of copyright infringement.
Copyright
Tokyo Olympics logo scrapped after copyright claim
2 September 2015   The logo for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games has been ditched following an allegation that it infringed copyright belong to a Belgian artist.
Patents
Beijing Olympics prompts clampdown on fakes
10 December 2021   China's National Intellectual Property Administration is running a special IP protection campaign to suppress infringements associated with the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

The Generative AI Copyright Disclosure Act: Congress grapples with transparency
China sets new damages record in EV trade secrets case
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Is the US clampdown on bad faith TMs creating collateral damage?
Why personality protections from AI will require a sea-change in the UK
Xiaomi faces global FRAND litigation in France and India
A practical guide to protective letters in Spain
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims