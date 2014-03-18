Beastie Boys and GoldieBlox settle copyright row

A US toy company has settled a lawsuit with rap group Beastie Boys over a promotional video that parodied of one of the band’s songs.

California-based GoldieBlox has agreed to issue an apology to Beastie Boys and pay a settlement fee to charity, it told WIPR today, March 18.

GoldieBlox, which makes building block toys for girls, used a version of the Beastie Boys song ‘Girls’ in a promotional advert.

However, it used different lyrics that turned the original composition on its head.

Instead of the words in the Beastie Boys’ version, about girls cooking and washing up, it said girls are bored of receiving the same gifts and want to make new discoveries.

The dispute started in November last year when GoldieBlox sued Beastie Boys at the US District Court for the Northern District of California after the band’s lawyers ordered the video, which had become a hit on video-sharing website YouTube, to be taken down.

GoldieBlox said the advert was a parody, which protected it from copyright infringement claims under the fair use doctrine. However, Beastie Boys countersued citing copyright infringement.

The band said it had decided “long ago” not to let its songs be used for promotional purposes.

It also referred to late member Adam Yauch, who had requested in his will that the band’s music not be used in advertising.

However, GoldieBlox confirmed that a settlement had been reached.

A company spokesperson said the settlement includes an apology, which will be posted on its official website, and a pay-out [based on a percentage of its revenues], to “one or more” charities selected by Beastie Boys that support science, technology, engineering and mathematics education for girls.

The finer details will remain private.